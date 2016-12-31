ASU opens Pac-12 play with win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Torian Graham scored a career-high 30 points and Arizona State held off Stanford 98-93 in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams Friday night.

The Sun Devils (8-6, 1-0) built a 52-39 halftime lead by scoring on 15 of their final 16 possessions and never let the Cardinal (8-5, 0-1) regain the lead.

Graham, who had 26 points eight days earlier against Central Arkansas, recorded a career best for the third straight game. He made five 3-pointers as the Sun Devils connected on 13 of 24 shots from beyond the arc.

ASU’s Tra Holder added a season-best 25 points before fouling out in the final minute.

Stanford’s Marcus Sheffield scored 35 points — more than doubling his previous career best of 17. He had 15 in the final 3:46 as Stanford fought back from a 10-point hole to get as close as four points.

Reid Travis added 21 points for Stanford and Dorian Pickens scored 18, but missed two key free throws with 48 seconds left.

BIC PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will have to bear up while playing five of their first seven Pac-12 games on the road. This is the fifth time in nine seasons ASU has faced that early-season challenge. No other conference school has started with five of seven on the road as often over that span and Stanford has never had to deal with it.

Stanford: Jerod Haase failed in his bid to become just the second Stanford coach since 1954-55 to win his conference debut. Neither Johnny Dawkins (2008-09) nor Trent Johnson (2004-05) could do it. Mike Montgomery won his first league game in 1986-87, but before that the last Stanford coach who won his first conference game was Howie Dallmar back in 1954-55.

ON THE SHELF

Stanford junior forward Michael Humphrey, who has started nine games and is the club’s No. 3 scorer (7.4 ppg), is in concussion protocol after an incident in practice on Monday and did not play. He will be re-evaluated before the Cardinal’s game Sunday vs. Arizona.

UP NEXT

Arizona State visits Cal on New Year’s Day. The Sun Devils lost both meetings last season after winning the previous five meetings.

Stanford takes on No. 18 Arizona on New Year’s Day at Maples Pavilion. The Wildcats have beaten the Cardinal 13 straight times, including by margins of 32 and 14 points last season.