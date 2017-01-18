ASU opens 2017 football season on Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico St.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State’s 2017 football schedule features seven home games, including non-conference matchups with San Diego State and New Mexico State, and Pac-12 Conference games against defending league champion Washington, USC, Oregon, Colorado and in-state rival Arizona.

ASU’s season opener against New Mexico State is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31. The 11 remaining games are scheduled to be played on Saturdays.

ASU’s bye date is Oct. 7, after the Sun Devils’ first five games.

The season finale will be a Saturday, Nov. 25, home game against Arizona.

ASU’s road schedule includes a non-conference game against Texas Tech in Lubbock and Pac-12 games at Stanford, Utah, UCLA and Oregon State.

Among their Pac-12 rivals, the Sun Devils are not scheduled to play California or Washington State for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

2017 ASU football schedule*

Aug. 31 (Thurs.) — New Mexico State

Sept. 9 — San Diego State

Sept. 16 — at Texas Tech

Sept. 23 — Oregon

Sept. 30 — at Stanford

Oct. 7 -– Bye Week

Oct. 14 — Washington

Oct. 21 — at Utah

Oct. 28 — USC

Nov. 4 — Colorado

Nov. 11 — at UCLA

Nov. 18 — at Oregon State

Nov. 25 — Arizona

*-Times to be announced later