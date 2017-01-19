Arizona’s Trier: Unable to play due to PED test

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona sophomore Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that he had tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Trier’s statement said he is unable to resume playing in games “until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount. I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon.”

The 6-foot-5 Trier, who came to Arizona as the marquee player in coach Sean Miller’s recruiting class, had a strong freshman season, averaging 14.8 points.

The school had never said why Trier was suspended, citing privacy issues. Miller said all along that Trier was practicing with the 14th-ranked Wildcats but never gave a clue as to when he would be back.

Trier thanked his family, coaches, teammates, his attorney and the athletics department for their support.

His complete statement is as follows:

“Earlier this season, I was notified that I tested positive for a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing drug following an NCAA random test and I was shocked. I have never knowingly taken a banned substance. After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored. Although I can practice and travel with the team, I am not allowed to resume playing in games until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount. Unfortunately, I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon.

“I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, my attorney and the athletics department for their support during this difficult time. I will not have any further comment at this time. In addition, I have asked the athletics department to respect my privacy by not answering any questions or releasing any information beyond this statement.”