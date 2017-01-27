Arizona State women await return of forward Kelsey Moos

TEMPE, Ariz. – With five weeks remaining in the regular season, Arizona State’s women’s basketball team isn’t sure yet whether senior forward Kelsey Moos will return from a foot injury in time for postseason play.

She suffered an injury to the plantar fascia, a band of muscle and ligaments that supports the arch, during the final minute of ASU’s double-overtime victory against California on New Year’s Day.

Moos has not played since, and the Sun Devils have missed her toughness and leadership.

“It’s a week-by-week thing right now,” Moos said. “When I come back, hopefully we can be playing some of our best basketball as we head into March.”

While Moos hopes to play in the Pac-12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, her Sun Devil teammates are focused on a strong finish and landing the highest tournament seed possible.

ASU was a disappointment in the NCAA Tournament last year, falling in an upset to Tennessee in the second round. It is a loss that Sun Devils have not forgotten.

“That was a pretty painful loss for everyone, especially us seniors,” said ASU center Quinn Dornstauder. “We’re always keeping that loss in the back of our mind as motivation.

“I think if we play to our full potential and maximize our strength, we definitely have an opportunity to not only make the NCAA tournament but get a pretty decent seed.”

The Tennessee loss prevented ASU from qualifying for back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

“I want to get back to my team as soon as possible, but until then I’m just trying to do what I can and be as vocal as I can from the sidelines,” Moos said. “I’m very vocal, especially with such a young team, to really set the standard of what our program and culture is.”

In the 13 games she played this season, Moos averaged 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The No. 16 Sun Devils are 4-2 since Moos’ injury, suffering losses to No. 8 Washington and No. 10 Stanford.

Freshmen Reili Richardson has been effective during Moos’ absence. She has appeared in all 19 games for the Sun Devils this season, averaging 9.1 points per game.

“We’re a pretty good team right now,” said coach Charli Turner-Thorne. “We’re doing well. We’re nationally ranked, and I don’t even think we’ve scratched the surface of where we can get to. Our goal is to get Kelsey back and get healthy.”