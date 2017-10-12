Arizona picked 1st, ASU 6th in Pac-12 preseason basketball poll
SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona, whose preseason got off to an ominous start with news the arrest of assistant coach Book Richardson as part of an FBI bribery investigation, is a near-unaminous choice to win the Pac-12 Conference title — receiving 22 of 23 first-place votes in a poll of Pac-12 media members.
The Wildcats return three starters from last year’s regular season co-champions, including 2017 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player Allonzo Trier. Also returning for the Wildcats are guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, center Dusan Ristic and guard Rawle Alkins, who will miss the start of the season with a foot injury.
They’re joined by one of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes — led by 7-foot-1 forward DeAndre Ayton.
USC, which returns five starters from a 26-x team, received the other first-place vote and was picked to finish second — its highest-ever preseason conference ranking.
UCLA, Oregon, Stanford and Arizona State round out the top six. It’s the highest predicted finish for the Sun Devils since the 2010-11 season.
Utah is seventh, followed by Oregon State, Colorado, Washington, California and Washington State.
Media have correctly picked the conference winner 15 times over the past 25 season.
The 2017-18 season will begin on Friday, Nov. 10.
|Team (First place)
|Points
|1
|Arizona (22)
|273
|2
|USC (1)
|251
|3
|UCLA
|223
|4
|Oregon
|203
|5
|Stanford
|182
|6
|Arizona State
|146
|7
|Utah
|129
|8
|Oregon State
|125
|9
|Colorado
|112
|10
|Washington
|71
|11
|California
|46
|12
|Washington State
|33
