Arizona gets commitment from Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal
Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, has committed to play for the University of Arizona when he begins his college career in 2018.
O’Neal is a 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Santa Monica, Calif. He announced his commitment early Wednesday on Twitter.
Blessed to say that I have committed to The university of Arizona🔴🔵🐻⬇️ #Beardown pic.twitter.com/ytBuBm7JbO
— Shareef O'Neal (@cynreef) April 19, 2017
Scout.com ranks him as the No. 36 prospect in the Class of 2018, while Rivals ranks him as No. 16, but he is considered more of a developmental player than immediate impact at this point in his career. He joins five-star small forwad Emmanuel Akot as early 2018 commitments for Sean Miller at UA.
O’Neal averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds a game last season for Crossroads High School.