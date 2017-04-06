Arizona freshman guard Simmons declares for NBA draft

TUCSON, Ariz. — Guard Kobi Simmons is the second freshman to announce his intention to leave the University Arizona after one season to enter the NBA Draft.

“Kobi Simmons, with the support of his family, has decided to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft,” said head coach Sean Miller in a statement issued by the athletic department. “All of us here at Arizona thank him for his freshman season and wish him continued success as he pursues his professional career.”

Simmons appeared in all 37 games for the Wildcats last season, starting in 19 of them. He averaged 8.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His playing time diminished in the second half of the season after Allonzo Trier returned from suspension.

“I have enjoyed my time at Arizona very much,” Simmons said. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and our great fans for their support and effort in making my year truly a special one. Bear Down.”

Simmons joins forward Lauri Markkanen in turning pro. Center Chance Comanche reportedly has declared himself eligible for the draft but will not hire an agent, in which case he has the option of returning for his junior season. Trier and freshman guard Rawle Alkins have yet to indicate their intentions.