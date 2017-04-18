8 Mercury games scheduled for FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus
PHOENIX — Eight Phoenix Mercury games will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus in 2017, beginning with the team’s second game of the season on May 17 vs. Indiana.
In addition to the May 17 game, the local telecast schedule includes three games vs. the Minnesota Lynx (one home, two away), two games against the Atlanta Dream (one home, one away) and one each against Dallas (home) and San Antonio (home).
Kevin Ray and Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale return as the announcing team.
The Mercury have also been selected for two national televised games on ESPN2 — a road game at Dallas and a home game vs. Los Angeles.
|Date
|Opponent
|Arizona time
|Station
|Sunday, May 14
|Dallas
|3 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 17
|Indiana
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona
|Friday, May 19
|at San Antonio
|5 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 23
|New York
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, May 27
|Dallas
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona
|Thursday, June 1
|at Chicago
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, June 4
|at New York
|noon
|Wednesday, June 7
|at Indiana
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, June 10
|Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
|Friday, June 16
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, June 18
|at Los Angeles
|2 p.m.
|Friday, June 23
|at Seattle
|7 p.m.
|Friday, June 30
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona Plus
|Wednesday, July 5
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 7
|at San Antonio
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, July 9
|New York
|3 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 12
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona
|Friday, July 14
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, July 16
|at Minnesota
|4 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona
|Wednesday, July 19
|Indiana
|12:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 25
|at Atlanta
|4 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona Plus
|Friday, July 28
|at Chicago
|5:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 30
|San Antonio
|3 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona
|Friday, Aug. 4
|at Connecticut
|4 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|at Washington
|noon
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|at Dallas
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|Seattle
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 18
|at Washington
|4 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 20
|at Connecticut
|noon
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
|at Minnesota
|5 p.m.
|FOX Sports Arizona Plus
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|Los Angeles
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|at Seattle
|4 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 1
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|Seattle
|1 p.m.
FOX Sports Arizona Plus channel finder
The Mercury open their training camp on Monday, April 24 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Expected in attendance for Day 1 of camp is offseason addition Camille Little, along with Alex Harden, Shay Murphy, 2016 second-round pick Jillian Alleyne and 2017 third-round pick Alexis Prince. All-stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Danielle Robinson, as well as Cayla George and Leilani Mitchell are expected to return following overseas playing commitments in late April and early May.
The Mercury will play two preseason games — May 3 at Seattle and May 7 vs. Seattle — prior to the May 14 season opener.