Preview: D-backs vs. White Sox, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

The D-backs are 6-1 in interleague play following Monday's 5-1 victory over the White Sox -- but it should be pointed out that all seven of those games have been at Chase Field, where they are 19-8 overall.
Zack Greinke's brilliant start on Monday night was the continuation of a season-long trend. D-backs starters have the lowest batting average against in the major leagues at .231, they are third in strikeouts per nine innings (8.93), and fourth in ERA (3.51).
D-backs starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (3-4, 4.38 ERA)
Corbin did not factor into the decision in his last start against the Mets on Wednesday, giving up four runs and nine hits in six innings. He's given up four runs or more in his last three starts. But he has enjoyed success pitching at home -- 3-1 with a 3.06 ERA in six starts at Chase Field.
"I just love the idea he's on the mound, competing the way he does," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He has got a great mix of pitches. He expects to go out and win each battle."
The White Sox are 9-4 against left-handed starters. Avisail Garcia is pounding lefties for a .439 average, and Jose Abreu is hitting .395 with three homers in 38 at-bats.
White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.64 ERA)
Covey, a rookie, is winless in seven starts. He was not involved in the decision on Thursday in Seattle, pitching six innings while giving up five hits and four runs. Opponents are batting .320 against him (fifth highest among major league starters).
In his last four starts, covering 21 innings, he's been pummeled for eight home runs. On the season, he's surrendered 11 homers in 35 1/3 innings. That's a rate of 2.8 homers per nine innings, fourth most in the majors behind Mike Fiers, Jered Weaver and Bronson Arroyo.
Chicago manager Rich Renteria has seen signs of progress: "His fastball command has improved. I think his velocity is starting to go up. We're just trying to get him to attack the strike zone as much as we can. "His last couple of outings, he's been a little more poised. I think he's growing in confidence. For a young man who hasn't pitched beyond Double-A ball, quite honestly, to be put in the situation where he's pitching at the major league level, you have to give him a little room and see what adjustments he makes."
A volatile combination
Covey's penchant for giving up the long ball, a hitter-friendly ballpark and the Diamondbacks' offensive prowess could make for an explosive evening. Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalso homered on Monday, giving the D-backs 16 home runs in their past seven home game.
In games played at home, the D-backs lead the major leagues in runs (162), home runs (44), doubles (64) and slugging percentage (.515).
Goldschmidt is hitting .367 with a .488 on-base percentage and .704 slugging at home, Brandon Drury is at .393/.440/.643 and Chris Owings is .351/.394/.546.