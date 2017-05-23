Preview: D-backs vs. White Sox, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.64 ERA)

Covey, a rookie, is winless in seven starts. He was not involved in the decision on Thursday in Seattle, pitching six innings while giving up five hits and four runs. Opponents are batting .320 against him (fifth highest among major league starters).

In his last four starts, covering 21 innings, he's been pummeled for eight home runs. On the season, he's surrendered 11 homers in 35 1/3 innings. That's a rate of 2.8 homers per nine innings, fourth most in the majors behind Mike Fiers, Jered Weaver and Bronson Arroyo.

Chicago manager Rich Renteria has seen signs of progress: "His fastball command has improved. I think his velocity is starting to go up. We're just trying to get him to attack the strike zone as much as we can. "His last couple of outings, he's been a little more poised. I think he's growing in confidence. For a young man who hasn't pitched beyond Double-A ball, quite honestly, to be put in the situation where he's pitching at the major league level, you have to give him a little room and see what adjustments he makes."