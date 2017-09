Preview: D-backs vs. Rockies, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP German Marquez

The Rockies (80-65) have whittled the D-backs' lead in the NL wild-card race to three games with a pair of victories in the first two games of this four-game series. St. Louis is 3 1/2 games behind Colorado and 5 1/2 back of the D-backs (83-62).

Arizona has scored six runs in the first two games of the series. J.D Martinez has scored three times and driven in two, but his teammates have not chipped in.

"Just a little slow offensively," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Our guys are very well aware of what is at stake, and we just have to get after it."