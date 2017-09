Today's starting pitchers: RHP Taijuan Walker vs. RHP Jon Gray

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

The Rockies (79-65) stretched their winning streak to 5 and pulled within four games of the D-backs (83-61) in the NL wild-card standings with Monday night's 5-4 victory. Following the D-backs' three-game sweep of the Rockies in Denver earlier this month, that gives the road team four consecutive wins in this series, and 10 wins overall in 16 meetings. There's some irony in those facts, given that the two teams are fighting valiantly to secure the home-field advantage against one another in the wild-card round.

The D-backs have lost three of four since reeling off a franchise-record 13 wins in a row.

"Good game, good atmosphere, just unfortunately we came up on the short end of things," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said after Monday's loss. "We know the importance of every one of them. This was another intense game, but we have been ramping it up for the past month."