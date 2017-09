Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. LHP Kyle Freeland

When these two teams last saw each other eight days ago in Denver, the D-backs (83-60) had just completed a three-game sweep of the Rockies, outscoring them 20-8, to open up a six-game lead in the race for the top spot (and home-field advantage) in the NL wild-card race. The Rockies had gone 8-17 in their last 25 games, were only a half-game up on Milwaukee and were taking on serious water.

Somehow, the Rockies (78-65) have managed to right the ship, winning six of their last seven -- including a four-game sweep of the reeling Dodgers in Los Angeles -- to regain a 3-game cushion over the Brewers and Cardinals. They still trail the D-backs by 5 games, but with four games on tap in Phoenix, the race is still on. "Arguably the most important series of the year, starting tomorrow," said Arizona setup man Archie Bradley on Sunday.

Added D-backs manager Torey Lovullo: "The Rockies just got done playing a really good series in L.A, and I know they are going to be coming into this ballpark confident and ready. "I know the last series in Colorado was very favorable to us. I know they are looking to come in for four games and do whatever they can to beat us."