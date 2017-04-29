Preview: D-backs vs. Rockies, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

D-backs starting pitcher Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.42 ERA)

Ray picked up the win in an 11-5 victory over the Dodgers in his last start, but he gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was his first start of the season giving up more than three runs.

For the season he has struck out 30 and walked 14 in 23 2/3 innings, but manager Torey Lovullo says he's making progress in pitching more efficiently. "The stuff is still electric," Lovullo said. "The fastball, the breaking ball, the combination of those two pitches has been tremendous, and at times he's overmatched some really good offensive teams."

Ray is 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA in seven career starts vs. the Rockies. Colorado leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon is 11 for 19 with two home runs in his career against Ray.