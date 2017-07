Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. RHP Tim Adleman

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

In a season full of wonder and surprise, the D-backs took a punch to the face Thursday night. With three home games against the struggling Reds left before the All-Star break, it's time to see whether it will have lasting effects or if they can pick themselves off the canvas.

The punch came in the form of an epic ninth-inning rally by the Dodgers on Thursday night against closer Fernando Rodney, wiping out a 4-1 lead, sending the D-backs to a third-consecutive one-run loss against the team they are chasing in the NL West and dropping them to 5 1/2 games behind.

"It's certainly a tough loss to absorb," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The Dodgers beat us fair and square. Hopefully we can grow from these experiences."

The good news is they are still 52-34 -- the third-best record in baseball -- they are back in the friendly confines of Chase Field (where they are 32-13 this year), and they have ace Zack Greinke on the mound tonight as they try to halt their three-game slide. They've had six three-game skids so far this season, but they've yet to lose four in a row.