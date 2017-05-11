Preview: D-backs vs. Pirates, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

A four-game series between the D-backs and Pirates opens with the team's respective aces on the mound.

The Diamondbacks (19-16) got some of their offensive mojo back on Wednesday night, getting home runs from Nick Ahmed, Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury in a 7-1 win over the Tigers to snap a three-game losing streak. They had scored a total of six runs during the three-game downturn.

"It's good to kind of get the bats going again and get some guys early feeling good at the plate," Ahmed said. "We talk about linking our at-bats together and having team at-bats up and down the lineup and not having one guy try to do it all. When we are going good, it is everybody contributing up and down the lineup."

The Pirates (14-20) are in last place in the NL Central and come in with a four-game losing streak following Wednesday night's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. But they are 10-2 vs. the D-backs over the past two season, including a 5-1 mark at Chase Field.