Today's starting pitchers: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Jordan Lyles

Each victory at this point extends the D-backs' franchise-record winning streak, which now stands at 13 following a three-game sweep of the Dodgers and a 6-0 road trip to Colorado and Los Angeles. Over the last 11 games, they've trailed their opponent for a grand total of one-half inning.

The D-backs (82-58) are a season-best 24 games over .500 and 7 games clear in the race for the top NL wild-card spot, though they still trail the Dodgers by 10 (down from 21 in late August) in the NL West.

"We're battling, grinding and sticking together, and those are things that make you win those close games and win 13 straight," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Padres (63-78) are coming off a 3-0 victory over St. Louis on Thursday that halted a three-game losing streak. They've lost 9 of 13 meetings with the D-backs this season, but they haven't seen each other since June 8.