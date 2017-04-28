Preview: D-backs vs. Padres, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Starting pitchers: RHP Taijuan Walker vs. RHP Jered Weaver

After suffering a potentially devastating 8-5 loss to the Padres on Wednesday night, with closer Fernando Rodney coughing up five runs in the ninth, the D-backs will be measured on how well they regain their focus.

"It rips your heart out," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The good teams are able to come back from these moments, digest it, spit it out and be ready for tomorrow. We will feel this, and Iknow these guys a're going to come out here tomorrow and be ready to perform. That's going to be the key for me."The D-backs (14-9) won the first two games of the series and could have moved into first place in the NL West had Rodney been able to preserve a 5-3 lead. Instead, the Padres got a momentously uplifting win, and the D-backs will have to show their resiliency and get back into a positive place ahead of this weekend's series with the first-place Rockies.