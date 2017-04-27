Preview: D-backs vs. Padres, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Starting pitchers: RHP Zack Godley vs. RHP Trevor Cahill

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

The D-backs look to keep the good times rolling after taking the first two games of the series. They pounded out a season-high 16 hits in Tuesday's 9-3 win, improving their record to 14-8 and giving them a 10-2 record at home.

Only the Yankees (9-1) have a better home-field winning percentage, and their 14 wins are tied with Washington and Colorado for most in the majors. They are a half-game back of Colorado in the NL West and would like to keep the pressure on prior to this weekend's three-game series against the Rockies.