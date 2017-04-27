Preview: D-backs vs. Padres, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

The D-backs look to keep the good times rolling after taking the first two games of the series. They pounded out a season-high 16 hits in Tuesday's 9-3 win, improving their record to 14-8 and giving them a 10-2 record at home.
Only the Yankees (9-1) have a better home-field winning percentage, and their 14 wins are tied with Washington and Colorado for most in the majors. They are a half-game back of Colorado in the NL West and would like to keep the pressure on prior to this weekend's three-game series against the Rockies.
Godley was called up from Reno on Tuesday and will temporarily take Shelby Miller's place in the rotation. Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray, originally scheduled to start on Wednesday and Thursday, were each pushed back in the rotation.
Godley pitched seven shutout innings and allowed only one base-runner in his last outing for the Aces. He had a no-hitter through six before surrendering a leadoff single in the seventh.
He's made 15 starts and 36 appearances for the D-backs in the past two seasons, compiling a 10-5 record and 5.34 ERA. He has a 1-1 record and 7.50 ERA in five appearances (two starts) vs. the Padres.
Cahill is back in a starting role after spending the past two seasons in the bullpen for the Braves and Cubs. He was brilliant in defeating Miami in his most recent start on Friday, surrendering only three hits, one run and striking out six over seven innings.
He spent three seasons with the D-backs (2012-14), making 74 starts and compiling a 24-34 record and a 4.29 ERA. He's 10-17 with a 4.87 career ERA at Chase Field.
Cahill has fashioned a 60.0 percent groundball rate this season, in keeping with the 61.2 percent rate he had while going 13-12 for the D-backs in 2012. His groundball rate had plummeted to 48.5 percent in his final season in Arizona, when his record was 3-12.
Hit 'em hard, hit 'em early
The D-backs have hit a first-inning home run in five consecutive games. In succession, the feat's been accomplished by A.J. Pollock, Jake Lamb/Yasmany Tomas, Paul Goldschmidt, David Peralta, and Goldschmidt again. The last team with first-inning homers in five consecutive games was the 2005 White Sox.
"We've talked about playing downhill baseball here, setting the tone by being ready on both sides of the ball," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "There is a lot of preparation that goes into us being successful early in the game. These guys are all prepared for their first at-bat, and for the hitting coaches who are preparing them. Once we score, we've been doing our job on the mound."
Rested and refreshed
Lovullo has strategically rested his regulars throughout the homestand, and it hasn't hurt the production -- if anything, it's improved it. Yasmany Tomas got Sunday off after a pair of home runs on Saturday; Goldschmidt got Monday off after he homered on Sunday; and Peralta and Lamb got Tuesday off after Peralta homered on Monday.
The left-handed hitting Peralta and Lamb should be back in the lineup tonight. Peralta is hitting .548 (17 for 31) in his last seven games and has four consecutive games with at least two hits. Lamb, who has a team-high 18 RBI, had his streak of reaching base in 18 consecutive games halted on Monday night.
Goldschmidt is 8 for 15 on the homestand with four walks and nine RBI; Tomas is 7 for 16 with 7 RBI; Pollock is 7 for 19 with seven runs; and Chris Owings is 7 for 17 with 10 RBI -- seven in the first two games against the Padres.