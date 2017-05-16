Preview: D-backs vs. Mets, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. LHP Tom Milone

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

The D-backs improved to 22-18 with a 7-3 win over the Mets on Monday night, fueled by three eighth-inning home runs. The win improved their record at Chase Field to 16-8. They didn't win their 16th game at home last season until July 16.

Reymond Fuentes was hitless in his Arizona debut on Monday night; he and Gregor Blanco will divide center field duties while A.J. Pollock is on the disabled list with a strained groin.

The Mets (16-21) have been undermined by their bullpen during their current five-game losing streak. Over those five games, their relievers have surrendered 20 runs, seven homers and a .434 opponent's batting average over 11 innings of work (16.36 ERA).