Preview: D-backs vs. Mets, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

The D-backs improved to 22-18 with a 7-3 win over the Mets on Monday night, fueled by three eighth-inning home runs. The win improved their record at Chase Field to 16-8. They didn't win their 16th game at home last season until July 16.
Reymond Fuentes was hitless in his Arizona debut on Monday night; he and Gregor Blanco will divide center field duties while A.J. Pollock is on the disabled list with a strained groin.
The Mets (16-21) have been undermined by their bullpen during their current five-game losing streak. Over those five games, their relievers have surrendered 20 runs, seven homers and a .434 opponent's batting average over 11 innings of work (16.36 ERA).
Greinke's six-year, $206 million contract will always be a flash point, but the fact of the matter is that he's pitching like the ace the D-backs thought they were getting.
He's 17-9 in 34 starts with the D-backs. In his last four starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 27 innings. Despite a fastball at its lowest velocity since 2005, he is averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings -- a figure he's exceeded only once in 14 major-league seasons (2011 with the Brewers).
Greinke was at his best in his last start against Pittsburgh on Thursday, taking a no-hitter into the eighth before giving up a home run to Gregory Polanco. He finished with 11 strikeouts, one hit and one walk over eight innings.
He is 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA in seven career starts vs. the Mets.
Mets starting pitcher Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88 ERA)
Milone is a 30-year-old journeyman left-hander who was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on May 7. He made his only start for the Mets last Wednesday, giving up two runs and six hits in five innings in a 6-5 loss to the Giants.
He has previous career stops in Milwaukee, Minnesota, Oakland and Washington, compiling a 45-33 record and 4.21 ERA.
He's a soft-tossing left-hander who throws an 88-mph fastball but keeps hitters off balance by changing speeds. Malone has walked only four batters in 26 innings, but he's been roughed up for 35 hits, including seven home runs. His lone career appearance against Arizona came in 2012 with Oakland. He was not involved in the decision after allowing four runs in five innings.
Brad PennerBrad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Everyone's a hitter
Yasmany Tomas, who had been scuffling at the plate, joined the hit parade on Monday night with a three-run homer -- his seventh of the season, and also showed good patience at the plate. He has 5 home runs in 10 career games vs. the Mets.
Jake Lamb also homered on Monday and is 9 for 17 with a pair of walks in the past four games. Paul Goldschmidt, who came inches short of hitting his fourth home run in three games by inches on Monday, has reached base safely in 27 consecutive games at home. And Brandon Drury has a 12-game Chase Field hitting streak (20 for 47), with five doubles and two home runs on the homestand.