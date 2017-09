Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. LHP Adam Conley

The D-backs (88-65) begin their final homestand of the season with a magic number of 3 to both clinch their first playoff berth since 2011 and ensure that the National League wild-card game will be played at Chase Field, where they have a 48-27 record -- second-best home record in the majors, trailing only the Dodgers.

They are coming off a 3-3 road trip to against the lower echelon of the NL West -- the Giants and Padres -- having avoided a sweep in San Diego with a 13-7 win on Wednesday night.

"To not get swept, and to go home into an off day with a win, regroup and finish off these last six at home ... it's go time," said reliever Archie Bradley, who pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday and also added a two-out, RBI single in a two-run eighth inning for a 9-6 lead.

The Marlins (72-80) were also off on Thursday following a three-game sweep of the Mets at home. They'll be missing out on the postseason for a 14th consecutive season, dating back to their 2003 World Series championship team. They won three of four from the D-backs in Miami in the first week of June, including a no-hitter by Edinson Volquez.