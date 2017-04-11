Preview: D-backs vs. Giants, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Ray pitched 5 2/3 innings against the Giants last Thursday -- a 9-3 Arizona victory -- giving up three hits (including a home run to Aaron Hill), three walks and striking out six. He is 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA in five career starts vs. the Giants and 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts at AT&T Park.
Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija
Samardzija was roughed up by the D-backs last week for eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings -- including home runs by David Peralta, Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb. He walked two and struck out nine. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 career appearances (eight starts) vs. the D-backs. Lamb is 4 for 10 and Chris Herrmann is 5 for 11 against Samardzija, but Goldschmidt has a .208 average against him with 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats.
Buster Posey could be back in lineup
With a left-hander on the mound for Arizona, the Giants might give Buster Posey a start at first base in place of Brandon Belt and go with Nick Hundley behind the plate. Posey was hit in the head by a 94 mph Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning Monday and sat out the rest of the game, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy said afterward that Posey might have stayed in the game if he wasn't playing catcher. Hundley has three hits, including a home run, in eight career at-bats vs. Ray.
New challenge for former D-back
Former Diamondback Aaron Hill played 12 seasons and 1,466 major-league games without ever appearing in the outfield before Bochy inserted him into left field last week as a defensive replacement. He's now played four games in left and could be due for more opportunities, given that the Giants' other options -- Jarrett Parker and Chris Marrero -- are a combined 2 for 28 with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Early season fireworks
Even after being limited to 1 run in Monday's series opener, the D-backs lead the majors with 49 runs scored and nine stolen bases, are second in batting average (.292) and third in slugging percentage (.480). Goldschmidt and Lamb have each scored eight runs (tied for second in the majors), but Lamb has been strikeout prone in the early going. He's struck out 13 times, third most in the majors.