Preview: D-backs vs. Giants, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Buster Posey could be back in lineup

With a left-hander on the mound for Arizona, the Giants might give Buster Posey a start at first base in place of Brandon Belt and go with Nick Hundley behind the plate. Posey was hit in the head by a 94 mph Taijuan Walker fastball in the first inning Monday and sat out the rest of the game, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy said afterward that Posey might have stayed in the game if he wasn't playing catcher. Hundley has three hits, including a home run, in eight career at-bats vs. Ray.