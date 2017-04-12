Preview: D-backs vs. Giants, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

At 7-2, the D-backs have the best record in the major leagues. It ties their best record through nine games in franchise history. The 2008 team started 9-2 and had a 20-8 record through the end of April.
D-backs starting pitcher Shelby Miller (1-0, 5.06)
Miller is only two wins short of his season total from last year after picking up the victory in Friday's 7-3 victory over Cleveland. He surrendered three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. In eight career starts vs. the Giants, he is 2-4 with a 3.33 ERA. He is 1-2 with a 3.10 ERA in four starts at AT&T Park. Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is 1 for 18 vs. Miller, but the lone hit was a home run.
Joe CamporealeJoe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain (0-1, 8.31)
Cain had similar struggles to Miller last season, posting a 5.64 ERA, and has an 8-19 record over the past three seasons. But he maintained his spot in the rotation despite a 7.82 ERA during spring training. The struggles continues in his first regular-season start, giving up six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. Cain has made 36 career starts vs. the D-backs, compiling a 14-8 record and 3.47 ERA.
Jake RothJake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
D-backs bullpen filled with personalities
The likes of Fernando Rodney, Archie Bradley and Tom Wilhelmsen make for a lively mix of personalities in the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Jake Lamb cleaning up
Cleanup hitter Jake Lamb has an 8-game hitting streak -- 10 for 31 with 10 RBI, two doubles, a triple and two home runs. In 22 career games at AT&T Park, he's hitting .348 (24 for 69) with 10 RBI. He's 3 for 8 in his career vs. Cain.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
But wait, there's more to be reckoned with
Yasmany Tomas is 10 for 21 during his five-game hitting streak. . . . Chris Owings is 5 for 11 with one home run in his career against Cain, A.J. Pollock is 6 for 15 and Brandon Drury is 3 for 3. . . . The D-backs are hitting .380 with 36 RBI with runners in scoring position -- both numbers are best in the majors. Their pinch-hitters have a league-leading six hits and seven RBI in 14 at-bats.