Preview: D-backs vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: RHP Taijuan Walker vs. LHP Alex Wood

These two teams should be very familiar with one another, given they just played four games in Los Angeles last Friday through Monday. The Dodgers won the first two before the D-backs got revenge in the final two.

Each of tonight's pitchers got a victory in the series -- Wood in relief of Kenta Maeda on Saturday and Walker on Sunday.

The D-backs (10-7) are back home after a 4-6 road trip that ended with a sour taste, thanks to scoring just one run in the final two games -- both losses to the Padres. The Dodgers (8-8) had Thursday off after splitting a two-game series at home against the Rockies.