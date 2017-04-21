Preview: D-backs vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

These two teams should be very familiar with one another, given they just played four games in Los Angeles last Friday through Monday. The Dodgers won the first two before the D-backs got revenge in the final two.
Each of tonight's pitchers got a victory in the series -- Wood in relief of Kenta Maeda on Saturday and Walker on Sunday.
The D-backs (10-7) are back home after a 4-6 road trip that ended with a sour taste, thanks to scoring just one run in the final two games -- both losses to the Padres. The Dodgers (8-8) had Thursday off after splitting a two-game series at home against the Rockies.
Walker battled through some illness to pitch five strong innings vs. the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. He's made only two career starts vs. the Dodgers, going 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA.
Walker has given up just one home run in his first three starts, a positive sign after surrendering 27 in 25 starts last season for Seattle.
John HeftiJohn Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood (1-0, 1.00)
Wood takes the place of Rich Hill -- on the disabled list due to a blister on his pitching hand -- in the Los Angeles rotation. He has made five career starts vs. the D-backs and has a 3-3 record and 3.06 ERA against Arizona.
He was outstanding in his most recent start against the D-backs last April, limiting them to five hits and one run over seven innings.
Paul Goldschmidt, who struggled mightily on the just-concluded road trip, has two home runs, a .333 average and a .467 on-base percentage in 15 plate appearances against Wood. Jeff Mathis is 4 for 10 with a home run against him.
Dennis WierzbickiDennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Spor
Power outage
The D-backs led the major leagues with 78 runs through their first 15 games but managed just one run against a Padres pitching staff than ranks among baseball's worst in the final two games of their road trip. They were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position in Thursday's 4-1 loss.
"It was a tough night offensively," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Credit their pitchers the last two nights. It was a decent road trip. I thought we played pretty good. They did a good job of grinding and battling and putting us in a position to win some games."
A.J. Pollock is 9 for 16 over his last four games and Jake Lamb has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games. But Paul Goldschmidt struck out three times on Thursday, has 1 RBI over his last 12 games and has gone 13 games without a home run. He was hitting .346 at the start of the road trip but comes home with a .237 mark.
Jake RothJake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers scouting report
Justin Turner, who always seems to be a thorn in the side of the D-backs, is hitting .360 with eight doubles for the Dodgers. He has a .305 career average with six home runs and 17 doubles in 177 at-bats vs. the Diamondbacks and a .323 career average at Chase Field. He was 6 for 15 against Arizona pitching in the four-game series in Los Angeles.
First baseman Adrian Gonzalez has homered 21 times in 84 games at Chase Field. The Dodgers will be without second baseman Logan Forsythe, who is on the disabled list with a broken toe. Chase Utley will get most of the starts at second base.