Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. RHP R.A. Dickey

The D-backs (56-42) were swept by the Braves in Atlanta coming out of the All-Star break and have gone 3-6 since their midseason hiatus. They are 4-11 over their last 15 games and have seen their advantage in the National League playoff chase shrink to 4 ½ games over the Brewers and Cubs. They have fallen back to third in the NL West -- 11 1/2 behind the Dodgers and 1 game behind second-place Colorado.

The Braves (47-50) followed up their three-game sweep of the D-backs by getting swept in three games by the Cubs, but then went out to Los Angeles and split four games with a Dodgers team that lost only four games in their previous 35. They are second in the NL East, 12 games behind Washington.