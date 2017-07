Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Greinke vs. RHP Tim Adelman

Streaming live on FOX Sports Arizona

The D-backs got their struggling offense on track Tuesday night against the Reds, pounding out nine extra-base hits (by nine different players) and scoring 11 runs to snap a 5-game losing streak. More offense is on the way -- as soon as today.

Slugging outfielder J.D. Martinez, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, is expected to be in a D-backs uniform tonight.

"We're real excited because we know what he's capable of," said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. "I've watched him for many years in the American League. He's a special bat. He'll fit right in. Excited to get him in there and get started."