Preview: D-backs at Pirates, 3:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Ivan Nova

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

After a 10-1 stretch that pushed them 12 games over .500, the Diamondbacks (31-22) have dropped three games in a row, matching their longest losing streak of the season. Both of their previous three-game skids -- April 12 through 15 and May 6-9 -- were followed by three-game winning streaks.

They have fallen into third place in the NL West -- 2 games behind division-leading Colorado -- despite having the sixth best record in the major leagues.

The biggest overriding concern continues to be the lack of consistent offensive production on the road. They are scoring just 3.5 runs per game on the road with a .222 collective batting average, compared with 6.0 and .295 at home. On the current road trip -- five games down, six to go -- Chris Herrmann is 0 for 10, Yasmany Tomas 1 for 11 and Paul Goldschmidt 2 for 15.

The Pirates (24-28) have won four of their last six but remain last in the jumbled NL Central -- 3 ½ games behind first-place Milwaukee.