Today's starting pitchers: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Luis Perdomo

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

The D-backs had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 7-2 loss to the Giants on Sunday in San Francisco, but they remain on track for their first postseason berth since 2011. The Padres helped the D-backs cause on Sunday by rallying for a 4-3 win over Colorado, leaving Arizona 5 games ahead of the Rockies for the NL's first wild-card berth and 7 ½ games clear of the Milwaukee for the second spot. The D-backs magic number to clinch postseason is six.

The Padres proved they won't be an easy mark for the D-backs, taking 2 of 3 games from them at Chase Field a week and a half ago, ending what had been a 13-game Arizona win streak. The D-backs have a 10-6 series lead over the Padres.

San Diego had lost five in a row by a combined score of 44-4 prior to Sunday's victory. That included a pair of 16-0 wipeouts -- one against Colorado and one against Minnesota.