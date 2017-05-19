Preview: D-backs at Padres, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: RHP Taijuan Walker vs. RHP Jered Weaver

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

This kicks off a stretch of 17 games in 17 days for the D-backs (24-18), who are six games over .500 for the fourth time this season. They've yet to make it to seven. The last time they reached that level was June 23, 2013, when they were 41-34.

They're coming off a three-game sweep of the Mets that capped a 6-3 homestand that improved their home record to 18-8. The flip side is that they are just 6-10 on the road, including two losses in three games at San Diego back in April. Fourteen of their next 17 games are on the road.

The rebuilding Padres are at a low-water mark at 15-28, having lost three in a row and 12 of their last 15. They totaled just five run in losing their last three games to Milwaukee.