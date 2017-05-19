Preview: D-backs at Padres, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

This kicks off a stretch of 17 games in 17 days for the D-backs (24-18), who are six games over .500 for the fourth time this season. They've yet to make it to seven. The last time they reached that level was June 23, 2013, when they were 41-34.
They're coming off a three-game sweep of the Mets that capped a 6-3 homestand that improved their home record to 18-8. The flip side is that they are just 6-10 on the road, including two losses in three games at San Diego back in April. Fourteen of their next 17 games are on the road.
The rebuilding Padres are at a low-water mark at 15-28, having lost three in a row and 12 of their last 15. They totaled just five run in losing their last three games to Milwaukee.
Walker was the winning pitcher in the April 27 victory over the Padres, and it was his best performance in an Arizona uniform. He have up four hits, two runs, no walks and struck out 11 over eight innings. One of the hits was a solo home run by Ryan Schimpf.
But Walker hasn't won since. He gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned) in six innings on Saturday, a 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
"Four runs, you've got to keep it closer to help give ourselves a better chance to win the ballgame," Walker said after the game. "I've got to have cleaner innings and quicker innings."
Walker is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA lifetime against the Padres. He was the winning pitcher in his only start at Petco Park, holding the Padres to one hit and no runs over six innings on July 1, 2015.
Weaver, a 12-year veteran, is coming off his best showing as a Padre on Sunday, limiting the White Sox to a single first-inning run over six innings.
He relies on guile, movement and a low-velocity assortment of pitches. When his deception is off, he's very hittable. He's surrendered a major-league leading 14 home runs in seven starts -- including three (two by Chris Owings, one by Yasmany Tomas) to the Diamondbacks in a 6-2 loss on April 27.
Weaver is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in three career starts vs. Arizona. Paul Goldschmidt is 4 for 6 against Weaver with a home run and a double.
Jake RothJake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Can they take it with them?
The D-backs will once again try to take some offensive punch with them on their travels. They're hitting a major-league worst .205 on the road this season, averaging 3.1 runs per game. At home, they have a major-league leading average of .297, with 6.0 runs per game.
David Peralta (glute) is expected to be back in the starting lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty since Sunday. Gregor Blanco and Reymond Fuentes will continue to split time in center field while A.J. Pollock (groin) is on the disabled list.
Chris Owings (12 for 31), Jake Lamb (11 for 31, 2 homers) and Brandon Drury (11 for 33, 2 homers, 6 doubles) were all swinging hot bats on the homestand.
Joe CamporealeJoe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
You think the D-backs have problems?
The Padres could only wish that they had hitting problems like the D-backs. They can’t hit home or away.
On the road, they hit .224 and average 3.9 runs per game. At home, they're hitting a major-league worst .212 and averaging 3.05 runs per game.
First baseman Will Myers (.292, 11 home runs) and center fielder Manuel Margot (.274) have been their only consistent threats. Myers has a .335 career average against the Diamondbacks.
Third baseman Ryan Schimpf is hitting only .156, but nine of his 19 hits have been home runs. He has eight home runs in 19 career games against Arizona, including two this season.