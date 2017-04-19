Preview: D-backs at Padres, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

D-backs starting pitcher Zack Greinke (1-1, 4.32 ERA)

Greinke was hit hard by the Dodgers in his last start on Friday, giving up 10 hits, three walks and five earned runs in five innings, but the Padres could be just what the doctor ordered. He has an 8-1 career record with a 2.02 ERA vs. San Diego in 16 starts while limiting the Padres to a .184 batting average. At Petco Park, he is 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA in 10 starts.

While Greinke's fastball velocity was a concern during spring training, his 91.2 average in three regular-season starts is close to where it's been over the past four seasons. One early red flag is a hard-hit percentage of 39.6 -- well above his career mark of 28.4.