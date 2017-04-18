Preview: D-backs at Padres, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

After taking the final two games in Los Angeles to salvage a four-game with the Dodgers, the D-backs move on for three games vs. the Padres to conclude a 10-game road trip. They're 3-4 over the first seven and enter Tuesday's play tied with Colorado for the best record in the National League (9-5).
The Padres are coming off a four-game sweep by the Braves in Atlanta. San Diego (5-9) was outscored by a 23-8 margin during the initial series at new Sun Trust Park.
D-backs starter Shelby Miller (1-1, 5.06 ERA)
Miller took the loss last Wednesday in San Francisco, giving up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. In six career starts vs. the Padres, he is 1-2 with a 5.24 ERA.
He's averaging 10.13 strikeouts per 9 innings for his first two starts -- a big jump from last season's 6.24; and is throwing his fastball at a career-high 94.9 mph -- up from 92.9 a year ago.
Padres starter Jarred Cosart (0-0, 3.86 ERA)
Cosart didn't open the season in the Padres rotation but has been given an opportunity via injuries to Trevor Cahill and Luis Perdomo. He pitched four scoreless innings in his first start of the season last week in Colorado, giving up five hits and one walk.
Cosart was winless in 13 starts last season with Miami and San Diego, going 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA. He is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in two career starts vs. the D-backs. He averages 4.46 walks per 9 innings, and it's not because he's unhittable -- his career strikeout rate is just 5.69 per 9.
Rebuilding Friars
The Padres are in full-blown rebuilding mode, and it's the pitching staff where they have the most work to do. But the hitters have struggled early, too, with a .210 collective batting average that ranks 28th of 30 teams.
First baseman Wil Myers is building upon his breakout 2016 season with three home runs and a .368 average, but four regulars are below .160 -- catcher Austin Hedges (.158), shortstop Erik Aybar (.147), third baseman Ryan Schimpf (.139) and outfielder Travis Jankowski (.114). It should be noted, however, that Schimpf does have three home runs, and he was a notorious D-back killer last year, with six home runs in 13 games.
It starts at the top
The D-backs offense got a welcome jolt Monday when A.J. Pollock and David Peralta each had four hits in the first two spots in the lineup. They'd like to see it carry over to No. 3 batter Paul Goldschmidt, who is 4 for 23 on the trip with 1 RBI.
Jake Lamb had the game-changing home run on Monday and has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games. He is 8 for 20 with six walks and five RBI on the trip, he's tied for third in the NL with 12 RBI and tied for fifth with 11 runs scored.
Archie Bradley thriving in bullpen role
Converted starter Archie Bradley is unscored upon in four relief appearances spanning 9 1/3 innings.