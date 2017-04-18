Preview: D-backs at Padres, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Today's starting pitchers: RHP Shelby Miller vs. RHP Jarred Cosart

After taking the final two games in Los Angeles to salvage a four-game with the Dodgers, the D-backs move on for three games vs. the Padres to conclude a 10-game road trip. They're 3-4 over the first seven and enter Tuesday's play tied with Colorado for the best record in the National League (9-5).

The Padres are coming off a four-game sweep by the Braves in Atlanta. San Diego (5-9) was outscored by a 23-8 margin during the initial series at new Sun Trust Park.