Preview: D-backs at Padres, 5:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Richard's success is tied to his effectiveness in generating ground balls, but Padres manager Andy Green thinks the D-backs could be a troublesome matchup for the nine-year veteran. Yasmany Tomas is 4 for 7 against Richard in his career, and Paul Goldschmidt is 5 for 16 with 7 RBI.

"He's getting outs on the ground consistently, which is his best recipe for success," Green said. "Out of any team in baseball he is going to face this year, this is probably his toughest matchup. They have guys that will handle left-handed sink. So he has a tough test in front of him."

Richard has enjoyed success vs. the D-backs in the past, registering an 8-3 record and 3.97 ERA in 13 career starts. He's also been remarkably effective at Petco Park, with a 2.95 ERA -- more than a full run better than his career mark of 4.21.

Richard got 14 groundball outs in his last start against the Braves but was saddled with a 4-2 loss after giving up a pair of solo home runs in the sixth inning and nine hits overall. Of the balls put into play against him this season, 71 percent have been on the ground, but despite that, he's given up two homers in each of his last two starts.