Preview: D-backs at Padres, 5:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

The D-backs are looking to break even on the final game of a 10-game road trip (which is tied for their second longest of the season). They were handcuffed by the crafty offerings of Jhoulys Chacin on Wednesday night and will try to avoid a similar fate against lefty Richard tonight. At 10-6, they remain tied with Colorado atop the NL West.
D-backs starting pitchers have a 3.10 ERA -- best in the National League and second-best (to Kansas City's 2.07) in the majors. They've served up only seven home runs in 93 innings.
D-backs starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (1-2, 2.81 ERA)
Corbin is coming off an 8-4 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday at Los Angeles. He gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits in six innings. That followed six shutout innings in his lone victory against the Indians.
"I think he has pitched very good," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He has had a couple tough breaks that hasn't allowed the line to look as good as it has.
Corbin is 3-3 with a 3.16 ERA in six career starts against the Padres. He is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA at Petco Park.
Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard (1-2, 3.60 ERA)
Richard's success is tied to his effectiveness in generating ground balls, but Padres manager Andy Green thinks the D-backs could be a troublesome matchup for the nine-year veteran. Yasmany Tomas is 4 for 7 against Richard in his career, and Paul Goldschmidt is 5 for 16 with 7 RBI.
"He's getting outs on the ground consistently, which is his best recipe for success," Green said. "Out of any team in baseball he is going to face this year, this is probably his toughest matchup. They have guys that will handle left-handed sink. So he has a tough test in front of him."
Richard has enjoyed success vs. the D-backs in the past, registering an 8-3 record and 3.97 ERA in 13 career starts. He's also been remarkably effective at Petco Park, with a 2.95 ERA -- more than a full run better than his career mark of 4.21.
Richard got 14 groundball outs in his last start against the Braves but was saddled with a 4-2 loss after giving up a pair of solo home runs in the sixth inning and nine hits overall. Of the balls put into play against him this season, 71 percent have been on the ground, but despite that, he's given up two homers in each of his last two starts.
Get Goldy going
The Padres, like every other team, have been exceedingly careful in pitching to Paul Goldschmidt. He's walked nine times on the trip, but he has only 4 hits for 29 at-bats (. 138) with one RBI and no extra-base hits.
Leadoff hitter A.J. Pollock has reached based 10 times in his last three games, but he's scored just two runs, due in part to Goldschmidt's struggles.
Up next
The D-backs return home for 10 games over the next 10 days -- three with the Dodgers, four vs. the Padres and three against the Rockies. When that's said and done, they'll have played 20 consecutive games against NL West opponents. They'll also have gone 17 days without a day off.