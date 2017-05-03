Preview: D-backs at Nationals, 3:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Starting pitchers: LHP Robbie Ray vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

After winning the first-game of the three-game series on Monday night, the D-backs have crept back into first place in the NL West with a 17-11 record.

Starter Taijuan Walker and four relievers struck out 11 Nationals on Tuesday night -- the eighth consecutive game of 11-plus strikeouts for the staff. That ties the major-league record set by the Cleveland Indians in 2014.

For the season, the D-backs are averaging 9.47 strikeouts per nine innings, a big jump from last year's 8.17.