Preview: D-backs at Nationals, 3:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Starting pitchers: RHP Taijuan Walker vs. RHP Tanner Roark

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

Baseball's top two offensive teams from the first month of the season get together for the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Nationals (17-8) are coming off a 23-5 shellacking of the Mets on Sunday, featuring a record-setting day by third baseman Anthony Rendon (6 for 6, 3 home runs, 10 RBI). But they've been hitting like that for much of the season, having scored 16, 11 and 15 runs in successive games in Colorado earlier in the week.

The D-backs wrapped up a 6-4 homestand on Sunday with a 2-0, 13-inning victory over the Rockies. Though the bats were silent for much of the Rockies series, they still rank second to Washington with 5.6 runs per game. But they've yet to show that the hitting prowess travels well -- they are batting .211 with 3.1 runs per game through their first 10 road games, compared with .301 and 6.5 at Chase Field.

Washington won 5 of 7 from Arizona last season.