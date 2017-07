Today's starting pitchers: LHP Robbie Ray vs. LHP Rich Hill

The Dodgers have been two runs better than the D-backs over the first two games of the three-game series, but that's been good enough to secure two victories. That's because L.A. starters Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood pitched 14 scoreless innings against a Diamondbacks' lineup that has been one of the most dangerous in the major leagues.

And just like that, the Dodgers (57-29) have built a 4 ½ game lead over the D-backs (52-33) in the NL West.

All told the D-backs have managed just 10 hits and a .254 slugging percentage in the first two games at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Torey Lovullo is counting on more production from his top hitters. "I believe in our offense," he said. "We've done it all year long."