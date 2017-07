Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Godley vs. LHP Alex Wood

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

The Diamondbacks will try to even up the series after having their bats silenced on Tuesday night by ace Clayton Kershaw. But today's challenge doesn't get much easier. Alex Wood, another lefty, has been every bit as effective as Kershaw through the first three months of the 2017 season.

The D-backs have the third best record in the majors at 52-32, but even at that pace, they are losing ground to the Dodgers (56-29). L.A. is 21-4 since June 6, 13-1 in their last 14 games at Dodgers Stadium and 34-11 overall at home.

They have a major-league-leading run differential of plus 154, followed by Houston (+136) and Arizona (+109).