Today's starting pitchers: RHP Zack Godley vs. RHP Jake Arrieta

The D-backs (60-46) have endured their share of tribulations over the past month and now will attempt to bounce back from their worst loss of the season -- a 16-4 shellacking on Tuesday in which the Cubs belted five home runs. The loss dropped them a half-game behind Colorado in the race for the NL's first wild-card spot.

"Theres a lot of things that happened that weren't Arizona Diamondbacks baseball, and we'll go back to the drawing board and get after it tomorrow," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "How we accept losing and know why it happened and move off it as fast as possible is one of the good characteristics of this ball club. . . . We'll see how this team responds tomorrow. They've done it all year long."

For the Cubs (57-48), Tuesday's victory pushed them to a season-best nine games over .500. They are 14-3 since the All-Star break.