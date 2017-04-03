GALLERY: Sights from D-backs’ Opening Day win

Chase Field pregame

Pre-game activities at the D-backs Fiesta outside Chase Gield.

Bruce Yeung
Let's get the season started

Bruce Yeung
Cleatus makes an appearance

Bruce Yeung
Free T-shirts for all

Bruce Yeung
The Rallybacks are ready

Bruce Yeung
Fans stream into Chase Field

We start 'em young down here

Yeung Photography Bruce Yeung
Pregame player introductions

Panoramic view of Chase Field preagme

Pregame flyover

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Pregame fireworks

Torey Lovullo makes his D-backs managerial debut

Paul Goldschmidt introduced

Everyone loves Baxter

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Grant Hill ceremonial first pitch

It's opening day

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Torey Lovullo

Zack Greinke delivers the first pitch

Zack Greinke -- thrice

Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bang, bang play

Goldy at bat

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Jeff Mathis keeps his eye on the ball

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Bumgarner clubs first of two HRs

Pollock ties it was home run

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Pollock pumped to be back

Replay overturns call in D-backs favor

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Owings connects on game-winner

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Reason to celebrate

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Owings is mobbed by teammates

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Walk-off winners always get a bath

