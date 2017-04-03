GALLERY: Sights from D-backs’ Opening Day win FOX Sports Arizona Apr 3, 2017 at 5:56p ET Chase Field pregame Pre-game activities at the D-backs Fiesta outside Chase Gield. Bruce Yeung Let's get the season started Bruce Yeung Cleatus makes an appearance Bruce Yeung Free T-shirts for all Bruce Yeung The Rallybacks are ready Bruce Yeung Fans stream into Chase Field We start 'em young down here Yeung Photography Bruce Yeung Pregame player introductions Panoramic view of Chase Field preagme Pregame flyover Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Pregame fireworks Torey Lovullo makes his D-backs managerial debut Paul Goldschmidt introduced Everyone loves Baxter Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Grant Hill ceremonial first pitch It's opening day Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Torey Lovullo Zack Greinke delivers the first pitch Zack Greinke -- thrice Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Bang, bang play Goldy at bat Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Jeff Mathis keeps his eye on the ball Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Bumgarner clubs first of two HRs Pollock ties it was home run Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Pollock pumped to be back Replay overturns call in D-backs favor Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Owings connects on game-winner Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Reason to celebrate Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Owings is mobbed by teammates Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Walk-off winners always get a bath Next Gallery 26 Final Four gallery Start Gallery »