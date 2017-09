D-backs’ win streak all starts with starting rotation

The start of something big: 13 starts, 12-0, 1.54 ERA

It started innocently enough on Aug. 24, with a 3-2 victory over the Mets at Citi Field as Robbie Ray took the mound for the first time since suffering a concussion after taking a line drive off the back of his head.

Ray struck out the side on 12 pitches in the first inning and departed after the fifth with a 2-1 lead, having struck out nine and limiting the Mets to two hits -- one of which was a long home run by Yoenis Cespedes.

It's now 14 days later, and the D-backs haven't lost since. They've outscored their opponents 80-27, Fernando Rodney has amassed seven saves, they've outhomered their opponents 25-6 and they have trailed for just one half of an inning over the last 106 innings played.

As Torey Lovullo frequently reminds us, it all starts with the starting pitching. Ray, Zack Greinke, Taijuan Walker, Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley have combined for an 12-0 record and 1.54 ERA during the 12-game streak. In 81 2/3 innings, they've struck out 90 and limited the opposition to 51 hits, 25 walks and 14 earned runs. Here's a game-by-game accounting.