Preview: D-backs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

D-backs starting pitcher Robbie Ray (1-0, 2.19 ERA)

Ray pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up four hits but walking five. In two starts this season, he's allowed just seven hits in 12 1/3 innings, walking eight and striking out 14.

He is 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA vs. the Dodgers in eight career starts, giving up 31 hits and striking out 52 in 48 2/3 innings. He has limited the Dodgers to a .182 batting average, which is third-best all-time, trailing only J.R. Richard (.172) and Cliff Lee (.177) among pitchers with at least eight starts against them.

The Dodgers are hitting .226 against left-handed pitchers this season, but that represents an improvement over last year's major-league worst .215.