Preview: D-backs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Coming off of Sunday's 3-1 win, the Diamondbacks will try for a split of the four-game series. Sunday's win snapped a 6-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium for the D-backs, who are 7-24 in Los Angeles dating back to the 2014 season and 18-42 overall against the Dodgers in that time frame.
D-backs starting pitcher Robbie Ray (1-0, 2.19 ERA)
Ray pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up four hits but walking five. In two starts this season, he's allowed just seven hits in 12 1/3 innings, walking eight and striking out 14.
He is 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA vs. the Dodgers in eight career starts, giving up 31 hits and striking out 52 in 48 2/3 innings. He has limited the Dodgers to a .182 batting average, which is third-best all-time, trailing only J.R. Richard (.172) and Cliff Lee (.177) among pitchers with at least eight starts against them.
The Dodgers are hitting .226 against left-handed pitchers this season, but that represents an improvement over last year's major-league worst .215.
The former Diamondback also had a scoreless outing in his last start, going six innings against the Cubs to pick up his second victory. McCarthy has pitched just once against the D-backs since being traded to the Yankees for Vidal Nuno in July 2014, limiting them to three hits and no runs in six innings of work last July 16.
McCarthy was 8-21 with a 4.75 ERA in 40 starts for the D-backs but is 14-8 with a 3.70 ERA in 29 starts since. The Dodgers will be hoping he can work deep into the game after getting only four innings out of Kenta Maeda and three out of Rich Hill in the last two games.
"The stuff has been really good," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "His four-pitch mix, the sinker, the change, the curveball the cutter, is really good. And it's just how he competes. He worked real hard this winter and in spring. He's been focused, he's been determined."
Rocky road
The D-backs continue to lead the major leagues with 63 runs scored, but the home/road splits tell a different story. They have scored just 15 runs in the first six games of this 10-game road trip, hitting .198 with three home runs.
A.J. Pollock is 0 for 9 in L.A. and 2 for 23 on the trip -- though he has made some dazzling defensive plays in center field; David Peralta is 0 for 8 in L.A. and 2 for 19 on the trip; and Brandon Drury is 2 for 12 in L.A. and 3 for 23 on the trip.
Chris Owings (7 for 20) and Jake Lamb (7 for 16, 5 walks) have carried the offensive load, though Lamb had his 10-game hitting streak halted on Sunday. Owings is working on a seven-game hitting streak.
Be careful with Puig
Yasiel Puig is 5 for 9 with six RBI in the first three games of the series and is .326 with four homers through the first two weeks of the season. In his career vs. Ray, he's a .357 hitter with one home run in 14 at-bats.
Kike' Hernandez is another potential problem spot -- 5 for 13 (.385) against Ray with a home run, a triple and a double.