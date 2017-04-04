Introducing the 2017 Arizona Diamondbacks FOX Sports Arizona Apr 3, 2017 at 8:12p ET Opening Day introductions No. 2 Jeff Mathis Catcher 2016 stats (Miami): 41 games, 2 home runs, 15 RBI, .238 average Did you know: Had six consecutive hits for the Angels in 2009 ALCS vs. Yankees Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports No. 3 Daniel Descalso Infielder 2016 stats (Colorado): 99 games, 8 home runs, 38 RBI, .264 average Did you know: Majored in economics at the University of California, Davis Bruce Yeung No. 6 David Peralta Outfielder 2016 stats: 48 games, 4 home runs, 15 RBI, .251 average Did you know: Pitched for three seasons in Cardinals organization before injuring his arm, being out of organized baseball for three seasons and returning as an outfielder Bruce Yeung No. 8 Chris Iannetta Catcher 2016 stats (Seattle): 94 games 7 home runs, 24 RBI, .210 average Did you know: Co-owns JACK Winery with former Angels teammate Vernon Wells Bruce Yeung No. 10 Chris Herrmann Catcher 2016 stats: 56 games, 6 home runs, 28 RBI, .284 average Did you know: Had his first multi-homer game on May 8 vs. the Braves, both on an 0-2 count. Bruce Yeung No. 11 A.J. Pollock Center fielder 2016 stats: 12 games, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, .244 average Did you know: His full name is Allen Lorenz Pollock IV Bruce Yeung No. 13 Nick Ahmed Shortstop 2016 stats: 90 games, 4 home runs, 20 RBI, .218 average Did you know: Over the past two seasons, ranks third among all shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved with 32 -- trailing only Andrelton Simmons and Brandon Crawford. Bruce Yeung No. 16 Chris Owings Shortstop 2016 stats: 119 games, 5 home runs, 49 RBI, .277 average Did you know: He led the major leagues last season in stolen-base percentage, getting thrown out only twice in 23 attempts. Bruce Yeung No. 21 Zack Greinke Pitcher 2016 stats: 26 games, 158.2 innings, 134 strikeouts, 13-7, 4.37 ERA Did you know: He has a .219 career batting average and six home runs in 343 at-bats Bruce Yeung No. 22 Jake Lamb Third base 2016 stats: 151 games, 29 home runs, 91 RBI, .249 average Did you know: 53.1 percent of his hits last year went for extra bases (69 of 130), a team record and second-best in the major leagues to Chris Carter. Bruce Yeung No. 24 Yasmany Tomas Outfielder 2016 stats: 140 games, 31 home runs, 83 RBI, .272 average Did you know: Defected from Cuba in late 2014, only told his family an hour before departure, and spent 16 hours in a boat before landing in Haiti. Bruce Yeung No. 25 Archie Bradley Pitcher 2016 stats: 26 games, 141.2 innings, 143 strikeouts, 8-9, 5.02 ERA Did you know: Was a star quarterback at Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma and committed to play football at Oklahoma before signing with the D-backs. Bruce Yeung No. 26 Shelby Miller Pitcher 2016 stats: 20 games, 101 innings, 70 strikeouts, 3-12, 6.15 ERA Did you know: His only career home run came against the D-backs (Matt Reynolds) on June 6, 2013 Bruce Yeung No. 27 Brandon Drury Second base 2016 stats: 134 games, 16 home runs, 53 RBI, .282 average Did you know: Ranked sixth in the major leagues last season by hitting .357 in September, with 6 of his 16 home runs and 9 of his 31 doubles. Bruce Yeung No. 29 Jorge De La rosa Pitcher 2016 stats (Colorado): 27 games, 134 innings, 108 strikeouts, 8-9, 5.51 ERA Did you know: Was first signed by the Diamondbacks in 1998 and was traded twice in a four-day span in 2003 in deals involving Curt Schilling and Richie Sexson. Bruce Yeung No. 38 Robbie Ray Pitcher 2016 stats: 32 games, 174.1 innings, 218 strikeouts, 8-15, 4.90 ERA Did you know: His 11.25 strikeouts per 9 innings ranked second in the major leagues to Miami's Jose Fernandez. Bruce Yeung No. 40 Andrew Chafin Pitcher 2016 stats: 32 games, 22.2 innings, 28 strikeouts, 0-1, 6.75 ERA Did you know: Is an avid outdoorsman, Harry Potter fan and dislikes city living. Bruce Yeung No. 41 Jeremy Hazelbaker Outfielder 2016 stats (St. Louis): 114 games, 12 ome runs, 28 RBI, .235 average Did you know: Stole 63 bases as a Cardinals minor-leaguer at Class A Greenville in 2010. Bruce Yeung No. 44 Paul Goldschmidt First base 2016 stats: 158 games, 24 home runs, 95 RBI, 32 stolen bases, .297 average Did you know: He joined Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell as the only first baseman to hit 20-plus home runs and steal 30-plus bases in a single season. Bruce Yeung No. 46 Patrick Corbin Pitcher 2016 stats: 36 games, 155.2 innings, 131 strikeouts, 5-13, 5.15 ERA Did you know: His .313 batting average last season is the third-best by a pitcher in D-backs history, trailing Dan Haren and Micah Owings. Bruce Yeung No. 48 Randall Delgado Pitcher 2016 stats: 79 games, 75 innings, 68 strikeouts, 5-2, 4.44 ERA Did you know: His 79 appearances last season are second most in team history, behind Oscar Villarreal (86 in 2003). Bruce Yeung No. 54 Tom Wilhelmsen Pitcher 2016 stats (Texas, Seattle): 50 games, 46.1 innings, 28 strikeouts, 2-4, 6.80 ERA Did you know: Retired in 2005, took a five-year hiatus to tend bar in Tucson and travel the United States and Europe, before signing as a minor-league free agent with Seattle in 2010. Bruce Yeung No. 56 Fernando Rodney Pitcher 2016 stats (San Diego, Miami): 67 games, 65.1 innings, 74 strikeouts, 2-4, 25 saves, 3.44 ERA Did you know: He has six children -- Fernando Jr., Gavin, Jaden, Ferna, Emma and Jennessy. Bruce Yeung No. 60 J.J. Hoover Pitcher 2016 stats (Cincinnati): 18 games, 18.2 innings, 15 strikeouts, 1-2, 13.50 ERA Did you know: Had a 30-game scoreless streak with the Reds from April 24 through June 27, 2015. Bruce Yeung No. 99 Taijuan Walker Pitcher 2016 stats (Seattle): 25 games, 134.1 innings, 119 strikeouts, 8-11, 4.22 ERA Did you know: Is big into tattoos, with his left arm dedicated to art of his family and his right arm to personal interests. Bruce Yeung No. 17 Torey Lovullo Manager Did you know: His father, Sam, was a producer of the television show Hee-Haw. Bruce Yeung No. 7 Robby Hammock Catching coach/quality control Did you know: He caught Randy Johnson's perfect game vs. the Braves in 2004. Bruce Yeung No. 9 Tim Laker Assistant hitting coach Did you know: Played catcher for five major league teams over 11 seasons, starting with the Montreal Expos in 1992. Bruce Yeung No. 18 Dave Magadan Hitting coach Did you know: Was college baseball's player of the year in 1983, hitting .525 for Alabama. Bruce Yeung No. 35 Ron Gardenhire Bench coach Did you know: Managed the Twins to six postseason berths in 13 years and ranks ninth in major-league history for most managerial wins with a single franchise (1,068). Bruce Yeung No. 39 Dave McKay First-base coach Did you know: Was the first Canadian-born player to play for the Toronto Blue Jays. Bruce Yeung No. 49 Ariel Prieto Coach/interpreter Did you know: Pitched for the Cuban National Team for five seasons before defecting in 1995. Bruce Yeung Next Gallery 31 GALLERY: Sights from D-backs' Opening Day win Start Gallery »