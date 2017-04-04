Introducing the 2017 Arizona Diamondbacks

Opening Day introductions

No. 2 Jeff Mathis

Catcher

2016 stats (Miami): 41 games, 2 home runs, 15 RBI, .238 average

Did you know: Had six consecutive hits for the Angels in 2009 ALCS vs. Yankees

 

No. 3 Daniel Descalso

Infielder

2016 stats (Colorado): 99 games, 8 home runs, 38 RBI, .264 average

Did you know: Majored in economics at the University of California, Davis

No. 6 David Peralta

Outfielder

2016 stats: 48 games, 4 home runs, 15 RBI, .251 average

Did you know: Pitched for three seasons in Cardinals organization before injuring his arm, being out of organized baseball for three seasons and returning as an outfielder

No. 8 Chris Iannetta

Catcher

2016 stats (Seattle): 94 games 7 home runs, 24 RBI, .210 average

Did you know: Co-owns JACK Winery with former Angels teammate Vernon Wells

No. 10 Chris Herrmann

Catcher

2016 stats: 56 games, 6 home runs, 28 RBI, .284 average

Did you know: Had his first multi-homer game on May 8 vs. the Braves, both on an 0-2 count.

No. 11 A.J. Pollock

Center fielder

2016 stats: 12 games, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, .244 average

Did you know: His full name is Allen Lorenz Pollock IV

No. 13 Nick Ahmed

Shortstop

2016 stats: 90 games, 4 home runs, 20 RBI, .218 average

Did you know: Over the past two seasons, ranks third among all shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved with 32 -- trailing only Andrelton Simmons and Brandon Crawford.

No. 16 Chris Owings

Shortstop

2016 stats: 119 games, 5 home runs, 49 RBI, .277 average

Did you know: He led the major leagues last season in stolen-base percentage, getting thrown out only twice in 23 attempts.

No. 21 Zack Greinke

Pitcher

2016 stats: 26 games, 158.2 innings, 134 strikeouts, 13-7, 4.37 ERA 

Did you know: He has a .219 career batting average and six home runs in 343 at-bats

No. 22 Jake Lamb

Third base

2016 stats: 151 games, 29 home runs, 91 RBI, .249 average

Did you know: 53.1 percent of his hits last year went for extra bases (69 of 130), a team record and second-best in the major leagues to Chris Carter.

No. 24 Yasmany Tomas

Outfielder

2016 stats: 140 games, 31 home runs, 83 RBI, .272 average

Did you know: Defected from Cuba in late 2014, only told his family an hour before departure, and spent 16 hours in a boat before landing in Haiti.

No. 25 Archie Bradley

Pitcher

2016 stats: 26 games, 141.2 innings, 143 strikeouts, 8-9, 5.02 ERA

Did you know: Was a star quarterback at Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma and committed to play football at Oklahoma before signing with the D-backs.

No. 26 Shelby Miller

Pitcher

2016 stats: 20 games, 101 innings, 70 strikeouts, 3-12, 6.15 ERA

Did you know: His only career home run came against the D-backs (Matt Reynolds) on June 6, 2013

No. 27 Brandon Drury

Second base

2016 stats: 134 games, 16 home runs, 53 RBI, .282 average

Did you know: Ranked sixth in the major leagues last season by hitting .357 in September, with 6 of his 16 home runs and 9 of his 31 doubles.

No. 29 Jorge De La rosa

Pitcher

2016 stats (Colorado): 27 games, 134 innings, 108 strikeouts, 8-9, 5.51 ERA

Did you know: Was first signed by the Diamondbacks in 1998 and was traded twice in a four-day span in 2003 in deals involving Curt Schilling and Richie Sexson.

No. 38 Robbie Ray

Pitcher

2016 stats: 32 games, 174.1 innings, 218 strikeouts, 8-15, 4.90 ERA

Did you know: His 11.25 strikeouts per 9 innings ranked second in the major leagues to Miami's Jose Fernandez.

No. 40 Andrew Chafin

Pitcher

2016 stats: 32 games, 22.2 innings, 28 strikeouts, 0-1, 6.75 ERA

Did you know: Is an avid outdoorsman, Harry Potter fan and dislikes city living.

No. 41 Jeremy Hazelbaker

Outfielder

2016 stats (St. Louis): 114 games, 12 ome runs, 28 RBI, .235 average

Did you know: Stole 63 bases as a Cardinals minor-leaguer at Class A Greenville in 2010.

No. 44 Paul Goldschmidt

First base

2016 stats: 158 games, 24 home runs, 95 RBI, 32 stolen bases, .297 average

Did you know: He joined Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell as the only first baseman to hit 20-plus home runs and steal 30-plus bases in a single season.

No. 46 Patrick Corbin

Pitcher

2016 stats: 36 games, 155.2 innings, 131 strikeouts, 5-13, 5.15 ERA

Did you know: His .313 batting average last season is the third-best by a pitcher in D-backs history, trailing Dan Haren and Micah Owings.

No. 48 Randall Delgado

Pitcher

2016 stats: 79 games, 75 innings, 68 strikeouts, 5-2, 4.44 ERA 

Did you know: His 79 appearances last season are second most in team history, behind Oscar Villarreal (86 in 2003).

No. 54 Tom Wilhelmsen

Pitcher

2016 stats (Texas, Seattle): 50 games, 46.1 innings, 28 strikeouts, 2-4, 6.80 ERA

Did you know: Retired in 2005, took a five-year hiatus to tend bar in Tucson and travel the United States and Europe, before signing as a minor-league free agent with Seattle in 2010.

No. 56 Fernando Rodney

Pitcher

2016 stats (San Diego, Miami): 67 games, 65.1 innings, 74 strikeouts, 2-4, 25 saves, 3.44 ERA

Did you know: He has six children -- Fernando Jr., Gavin, Jaden, Ferna, Emma and Jennessy.

No. 60 J.J. Hoover

Pitcher

2016 stats (Cincinnati): 18 games, 18.2 innings, 15 strikeouts, 1-2, 13.50 ERA

Did you know: Had a 30-game scoreless streak with the Reds from April 24 through June 27, 2015.

No. 99 Taijuan Walker

Pitcher

2016 stats (Seattle): 25 games, 134.1 innings, 119 strikeouts, 8-11, 4.22 ERA

Did you know: Is big into tattoos, with his left arm dedicated to art of his family and his right arm to personal interests.

No. 17 Torey Lovullo

Manager

Did you know: His father, Sam, was a producer of the television show Hee-Haw.

No. 7 Robby Hammock

Catching coach/quality control

Did you know: He caught Randy Johnson's perfect game vs. the Braves in 2004.

No. 9 Tim Laker

Assistant hitting coach

Did you know: Played catcher for five major league teams over 11 seasons, starting with the Montreal Expos in 1992.

No. 18 Dave Magadan

Hitting coach

Did you know: Was college baseball's player of the year in 1983, hitting .525 for Alabama.

No. 35 Ron Gardenhire

Bench coach

Did you know: Managed the Twins to six postseason berths in 13 years and ranks ninth in major-league history for most managerial wins with a single franchise (1,068).

No. 39 Dave McKay

First-base coach

Did you know: Was the first Canadian-born player to play for the Toronto Blue Jays. 

No. 49 Ariel Prieto

Coach/interpreter

Did you know: Pitched for the Cuban National Team for five seasons before defecting in 1995.

